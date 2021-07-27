Mask mandate returns to Nevada for public indoor settings

With an increase of COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada being driven by the more contagious delta variant, a mask mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

Clark County today reported 951 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Nevada’s directive is in sync with the guidance provided today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that asks everyone, including those who have been fully vaccinated, to wear face coverings in public indoor settings.

The federal guidance applies to jurisdictions with a “substantial or high transmission” of the virus, which includes all but five counties in Nevada. Coronavirus transmission in the counties of Eureka, Humboldt and Lander is considered moderate, while Pershing and Storey counties are at a low transmission, state officials said.

It wasn’t clear whether Sisolak’s office was in talks with authorities related to if and how the mandate would be enforced.

The delta variant, which is more easily transmissible than previous variants of the coronavirus, accounts for the majority of new COVID-19 cases, officials said. Also today, the CDC recommended “universal masking” for teachers, students, staff and visitors at K-12 schools “regardless of vaccination status,” officials said. With the upcoming school year approaching, the Clark County School District announced today that it would require everyone to wear masks in schools and school buses.

“We will continue to monitor the health data in our community to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of mitigation strategies,” CCSD said in a news release.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said today that licensees in counties deemed to have substantial or high transmission of the virus must ensure that everyone uses face coverings in gaming establishments.

“Private entities and organizations may have mask policies that are more restrictive than the CDC or county guidance,” Sisolak’s office said in a news release. “Employees should consult with their employers regarding workplace COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Officials continue to encourage vaccination for Nevadans over the age of 12, and COVID-19 testing for the unvaccinated who’ve traveled or attended large gatherings.

Clark County has fully vaccinated nearly 1 million people, accounting for about 49% of the county population ages 12 and up, the Health District said.

The virus has infected more than 350,000 people in Nevada, killing more than 5,800. Most of the deaths were reported in Clark County, state data show.