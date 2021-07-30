Body found in towed vehicle prompts Metro investigation

Homicide detectives on Friday were probing the death of a person whose body was found in a vehicle towed a week ago from central Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

North Las Vegas Police discovered the remains about 10 a.m. Friday in a tow yard in the 2500 block of Kiel Way, near Carey Avenue and North Fifth Street, Metro said in a news release.

A resident had the vehicle towed on July 23 from an alley in the 400 block of North Fourth Street, near downtown Las Vegas, about 3 miles from the tow yard, police said.

Metro, which is investigating the death, said investigators suspect foul play but haven't identified a motive or a possible suspect.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office, which will determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.