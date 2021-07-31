Tax credit lifts the community

On July 15, the expanded Child Tax Credit will provide $300 a month for each child under the age of 6 and $250 a month for each child age 6-17.

This is a really big deal. Ninety percent of households with children are eligible for the new child tax credit. And its impact can’t be overstated — it is estimated that these monthly checks will cut child poverty in half.

Every parent should have the ability to provide for their kids and care for their families. Three hundred dollars per kid every month will help lots of parents in our community. These payments are designed to help all families succeed — whether you’re struggling to pay rent or put food on the table, need to purchase back-to-school supplies or need help saving for college. That support will really help families keep up with the rising cost of living.

These payments help families pay for childcare, so parents can afford to go back to work or take on more hours. That’s good for our economy, and our whole community.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden, the expanded credit is now available. But the expansion was only passed for one year unless Congress takes immediate action.