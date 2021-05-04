Cosmopolitan joins Wynn Resorts properties in moving to 100% capacity

The Cosmopolitan is the latest Strip resort to have its gaming floor capacity increased to 100% after nearly a year of coronavirus restrictions.

Capacity is capped at 80% unless resorts get waiver from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The board OK’d the move for the Cosmopolitan after the casino reported that 80% of its employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The casino was also allowed to relax social distancing measures and remove plastic barriers at gaming tables over the weekend.

“We believe the only clear path to normalcy and bringing our entire workforce back is through vaccinations,” William McBeath, president and CEO of the Cosmopolitan, said in a statement. “It’s pertinent not only to the Cosmopolitan but to our entire industry in ensuring travel can safely return to the destination.”

J. Brin Gibson, chairman of the Gaming Control Board, lauded the Cosmopolitan for the resort’s efforts to vaccinate its workforce, something the casino incentivized with cash bonuses.

“The Cosmopolitan demonstrated substantial efforts to vaccinate its workforce and set an industry standard in what can be accomplished through smart and swift action,” Gibson said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing all resort partners across the Strip continue the momentum.”

On Monday, Wynn Resorts said it was allowed to move to 100% capacity at its Strip resorts — Encore and Wynn Las Vegas — after nearly 90% of its workforce was vaccinated.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a June 1 goal for lifting coronavirus mitigation restrictions statewide, with the exception of a mask mandate.