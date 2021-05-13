Nevada regulators lift capacity restrictions for Boyd Gaming casinos

Boyd Gaming is the final major Las Vegas casino operator to announce a return to 100% capacity on its gaming floors after state regulators lifted pandemic restrictions.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday cleared Boyd to return to full capacity, the company announced today.

Nongaming areas will remain at 80% capacity, and guests must still wear masks, the company said.

Boyd operates 11 casinos in the Las Vegas area, though two — the Eastside Cannery and Main Street Station — have yet to reopen after a state-ordered casino shutdownlast spring. The others are the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, the California, Fremont and Jokers Wild.

Capacity restrictions to help limit the spread of the coronavirus have been in place since casinos began to reopen in June after an unprecedented shutdown of more than two months.

In recent days, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts and Station Casinos have announced their properties were returning to full capacity.

In a statement Wednesday, Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said the return to full capacity was an encouraging sign as Las Vegas rebounds from the pandemic.

“We understand that the battle is not yet won,” Reeg said. “It is through a continued commitment to health and safety that Las Vegas can most quickly rebound.”