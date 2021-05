Idaho woman hits $1.25 million jackpot at Westgate

Westgate

A guest at the Westgate hit a $1.25 million jackpot today on a Wheel of Fortune machine, the off-Strip resort announced.

The Idaho woman hit the jackpot about 4:30 a.m. after playing less than 4 minutes, resort officials said. She and her husband were planning a trip to Texas, but made a last-minute decision to head to Vegas and arrived Monday, officials said.

The winner’s name was not released.