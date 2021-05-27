Circa Sports to guarantee $10 million for its NFL handicapping contests

Circa Sports has upped its football handicapping game again.

The Las Vegas-based sports betting brand from casino owner Derek Stevens on Thursday announced it has increased its guaranteed prize total to $10 million for its two popular pro football contests, Circa Millions III and Circa Survivor.

The third annual Circa Millions contest will require players to pick five games against the spread each week of the NFL season.

The cost to enter is $1,000 with 100% of fees slated to go back to contestants. The contest will guarantee $4 million in payouts, $1 million more than last season.

Set for its second season in existence, the survivor contest, which will have a $6 million guaranteed payout, requires players to pick one team each week to win straight up, though the same team cannot be picked more than once.

Entries for the survivor contest are also $1,000.

“We’re excited about having Circa as the king of all football contests around the country,” Stevens said. “To guarantee $10 million, we’re putting some pressure on ourselves to see if we can get that many people to get to Las Vegas to sign up.”

The NFL’s regular season, which will feature 17 games, is set to kickoff Sept. 9 when Tampa Bay hosts Dallas.