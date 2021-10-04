Man shot dead after argument at Las Vegas apartment

An argument at an apartment complex apartment escalated into a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The alleged shooter hasn't been arrested, and Metro this afternoon did not provide descriptive information.

The shooting occurred about 3:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Arville Street, police said.

The victim, who was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment, died at University Medical Center.

Police said the argument became "heated," prompting the suspect to open fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.