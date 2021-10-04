Motorcyclist, 23, dies in crash with pickup truck

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck Sunday night at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Agate Avenue, according to Metro Police.

The motorcycle was headed south on Las Vegas Boulevard about 8:50 p.m. when it collided with the pickup, which was crossing the road, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released, pending notification of his family.

Neither the driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman, nor three juvenile passengers were injured, police said.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.