Man shot dead by police after Las Vegas domestic dispute

A man who exchanged gunfire with Metro Police officers Monday evening in a central Las Vegas neighborhood was killed, according to Capt. Carlos Hank.

A woman, who was involved in a domestic disturbance with the man, suffered a survivable gunshot wound, said Hank, who didn't say who shot her.

Police were summoned to the call about 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Hank said.

Officers were met by gunfire as soon as they exited their cruisers, Hank said.

The shooter took off on foot and officers "reengaged" the man, who fell to the ground mortally wounded following a short chase, Hank said.

An officer sustained a minor shrapnel injury and was treated on scene, while the woman who'd also been shot was taken to a hospital where she was expected to recover.

The man died on scene, Hank said.

This was Metro's seventh shooting this year. Additional details are expected within 72 hours.