Suspect shot and killed by Nevada state trooper

The Nevada Highway Patrol says an officer fatally shot a man suspected of physically abusing a woman.

The agency says the incident happened Sunday shortly after 8 a.m. in the northeast Las Vegas metro area.

The Nevada Highway Patrol received reports of possible domestic battery with witnesses describing a man hitting a woman several times while in a car.

About 20 minutes later, state troopers found the car.

Trooper Travis Smaka says an officer-involved shooting was reported a few minutes later.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead.

Smaka did not say what led to the shooting or the woman's status. But at least two dozen officers ended up responding to the scene.

The Nevada Highway Patrol will oversee the investigation with Las Vegas police assisting.