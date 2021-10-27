Body of possible homicide victim identified as Elko woman

ELKO — The body of a possible homicide victim found in a rural area northeast of Elko has been identified as an Elko woman, the Elko County Sheriff's Office said.

The body found by a hunter in the Coal Mine Canyon area about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Elko on Oct. 21 was identified as that of Shannon Nye, 47, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Cause of death wasn't released but the Sheriff's Office said previously the case was being investigated as a homicide.