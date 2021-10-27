Postal Service being sabotaged

It is time for President Joe Biden to show the postmaster general the door.

This crook, appointed under the Trump administration, is being charged with holding up election materials in three heavily Democrat counties in Virginia, whose gubernatorial election is just a week away.

He is currently under investigation by the Justice Department. He has been found in financial conflict with a number of companies with which the United States Postal Service does business.

Further, he is still trying to both slow down the post office and raise mailing rates just before Christmas.

It is clear that Biden should take the action needed to remove him.