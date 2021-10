Man hits $1 million jackpot at Las Vegas Strip resort

A gambler at the Venetian won over $1 million Tuesday while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em, according to a news release.

The player, a guest at the Strip resort, hit the jackpot when he was dealt a royal flush in spades. He had placed a $5 side bet to qualify for the top tier of a progressive jackpot.

The guest chose to remain anonymous, according to the release.