COVID booster shots available in Las Vegas starting Tuesday

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be available from the Southern Nevada Health District starting Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended boosters for people who are at higher risk for severe COVID. They include:

People 65 and older

Adults living in long-term care settings

People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks

People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks

Booster doses are only available to people who completed the two-shot Pfizer regimen at least six months ago. Recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible for a booster dose.

Health District clinics will accept walk-ins for booster shots. Appointments cannot be scheduled online at this time, as the scheduling system is being updated.

Clinic locations are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.