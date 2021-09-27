Man shot dead at Las Vegas laundromat, police say

A man was fatally shot Monday evening at a laundromat north of the University District, Metro Police said.

Police at 8:14 p.m. began receiving multiple calls of shots fired inside a laundromat in the 3500 block of Maryland Parkway, across from the Boulevard mall, Metro Lt. Greg Phenis said. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Phenis said.

A description of the suspect was not released. Other details were not immediately available.