Mayor Goodman pitches Las Vegas for 2024 Republican convention

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the head of the Nevada state Republican Party are pitching the idea of the city hosting the GOP National Convention ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.

The mayor on Monday issued a statement saying she told the Republican National Committee in response to an inquiry that Las Vegas would be the best place for the three-day event in summer 2024.

State Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald followed with a statement of support, calling the convention “a huge opportunity for our city and state to bring business back to the convention capital of the world.”

“This convention would certainly provide an economic boost,” the statement said.

The Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to an email asking how many cities were invited to bid to host the convention.

Goodman, now in her third term as mayor, succeeded her husband, Oscar Goodman, after he served three terms in the nonpartisan office. She also is a member of the powerful regional tourism board, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The mayor said formal bids to host the convention are due to the Republican National Committee by Dec. 1.