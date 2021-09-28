First, make the city bike-friendly

I read with interest the Sept. 23 “Investing in electric bicycles would have range of benefits for Nevadans.”

While I agree wholeheartedly with all of the reasons we benefit with fewer cars and more bikes on the road, I would never ride a bike on a Las Vegas street with my back to oncoming traffic without a physical barrier. There are too many drunks and distracted drivers for me.

We need to do what Indianapolis has done and Denver is doing, and that’s create a four- or five-mile, tree-lined bike and walking path connecting neighborhoods and businesses.

It’s a much better use of money, by my estimation.