Police: Man killed in shootout after argument at laundromat

A man was killed Monday night in a shootout outside a central valley laundromat following an argument, according to Metro Police.

The incident was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of south Maryland Parkway, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found a man on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was at the laundromat when another man came in and the pair started arguing, police said. They then went outside and began shooting at each other, police said.

After the victim was struck, the other man fled the area, police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Metro 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.