Welcome back: Palms to reopen April 27 in Las Vegas

The Palms, shuttered since the outset of pandemic in March 2020 and then sold to a new hospitality company, will reopen April 27, officials announced this morning.

The resort, west of the Strip on Flamingo Road, was sold to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in late 2021 in a $650 million deal with Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos.

The revamped property will have over 700 rooms and feature about two dozen restaurants, along with a William Hill sportsbook. It’s the first Native American-owned resort in Las Vegas.

“From our locals to guests visiting from near and far, our goal is simple — to deliver a truly distinctive experience that makes you feel at home while you are in Las Vegas,” said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, the resort’s general manager in a statement.

Kiser Murphey said hiring — the resort will employ some 1,400 people — has gone better than expected, and response from former Palms employees has been “outrageously positive."

"We have hundreds and hundreds of returning Palms employees," Kiser Murphey said. "We had virtual job fairs and community job fairs…We even had a drive through job fair, which was interesting."

"We’re super excited to take this gorgeous property and fill it with friendly, hospitable people," Kiser Murphey said. "This is really about the community. We’re going to strive to be the place where visitors and locals alike stop by. If you work on the Strip, we want you to stop over. We want to be that place where everybody comes to hang out."