UFC, Crypto.com unveil new bitcoin bonus for fighters

The UFC and Crypto.com announced today the creation of a new bonus for fighters that will be paid in bitcoin.

The Fan Bonus of the Night will be awarded to the top three fighters appearing at each UFC pay-per-view event as decided by fans voting from across the globe.

The payouts will be $30,000 for first place, $20,000 for second and $10,000 for third. The bonuses will be paid in bitcoin based on the exchange rate in U.S. dollars, the cryptocurrency platform said.

The bonus will be in addition to the existing bonuses UFC President Dana White awards to fighters after each event, officials said.

The bitcoin bonuses will be introduced Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., at UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. the Korean Zombie.

"Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I'm telling you they are already one of the best partners we've ever had," White said. "They're constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans."

Steven Kalifowitz, chief marketing officer of Crypto.com, said the platform was “thrilled for this next step in our partnership with UFC and excited to build even more innovative and engaging experiences as our partnership continues."

During each UFC pay-per-view event, fans can vote for their favorite fighters at Crypto.com/FanBonus. Each fan will get three votes and can vote for two fighters within each bout. Voting will open at the start of the prelims and will end an hour after the conclusion of the event, officials said.