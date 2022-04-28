New sportsbook operator among changes at renewed Palms

One of the changes patrons will see at the just-reopened Palms near the Strip is at the sportsbook.

William Hill is now the book operator at the resort, which was closed for just over two years and reopened Wednesday. CG Technology previously operated the sportsbook.

“We’re just so excited,” said Michael Grodsky, general manager for William Hill in Nevada. “This is an incredible opportunity for us.”

Talks between the sportsbook operator, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment, and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, owners of the Palms, started last fall, Grodsky said.

The tribe, based in California, purchased the Palms from Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos, last year for $650 million.

The resort had been closed since the state-ordered shutdown of casinos in March 2020 during the early days of the pandemic.

The tribe also operates the Yaamava’ Resort and Casino in Highland, Calif., which does not have a sportsbook. Sports betting is illegal in California.

“We’re super looking forward to partner with the tribe here at the Palms,” Grodsky said. “The team here is super passionate. We think it’s a phenomenal location.”

The sportsbook at the Palms, next to Mabels BBQ, features a new video wall and light fixtures and has a stage for live music. It has about 100 seats, six betting kiosks and 10 employees.

“We like to offer great experiences for our sports fans,” Grodsky said. “We’re also working on a system where people will be able to order food to the sportsbook from any of the outlets at the Palms.”

For new William Hill account holders in Nevada, the company usually offers sign-on bonuses. To commemorate the opening of the Palms, that offer has been sweetened, Grodsky said.

Through May 26, new William Hill customers at the Palms sportsbook will receive a $100 cash bonus after placing $100 in bets.