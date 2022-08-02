Black students could use a hand

In 2020, nearly 30% of UNLV’s student population identified as Hispanic, according to U.S. News and World Report. The university’s designation as the second-most diverse college campus for undergraduates is quite deserving, as the Hispanic population in Nevada is about 28.3%, per the 2020 U.S. Census. This is a great milestone for UNLV and for Hispanics in Nevada.

The university is rewarding this group with special programs to enhance their visibility on campus and in the community. Providing more representation in doctoral programs, internships, faculty, an alliance of powerhouse universities and involvement in research could give anyone the confidence to want to stand out and succeed.

Another group, the Black population, make up 9.8% of Nevadans and needs similar enhancements in the university and community.

Black students and young adults could benefit immensely from programs designated just for them that would make them feel well guided for success.

When I worked in the Clark County School District from 1998 to 2006, I witnessed the treatment of and attention to Black students. Teachers may not have been deliberate in the way that Black students and teachers were treated, but the difference was definitely there.

We need to make all college students feel and believe that they can and will make a difference and contribute to society.