Metro: Man fatally shot after chasing suspect in northeast Las Vegas

A man was fatally shot early Monday over an apparent dispute in a northeast valley neighborhood, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to the 1700 block of Marion Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue, to reports of a shooting at a housing complex, police said in a release. Arriving officers found man suffering from a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A description of the suspect was not given.

Homicide detectives believe the victim was outside in the complex when approached by the suspect, police said. The two were involved in a conflict, which ultimately ended in the victim chasing the suspect, who subsequently pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said. The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after family has been notified, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.