Las Vegas police: Person run over by SUV after scooter crash

A person lying in the road after an apparent scooter crash was run over by an SUV and declared dead at the scene, according to Metro Police.

The incident was reported about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on South Jones Boulevard, north of Tropicana Avenue, police said.

The SUV was headed south when it ran over the person, who was lying in the road with an electric scooter nearby, police said.

Evidence suggests the victim was riding the scooter and fell in the road, police said. They did not have any ID on them and were not immediately identified, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old Las Vegas woman, remained at the scene and was not impaired, police said.

Neither the driver of the SUV nor two passengers — an 8-year-old by and a 13-year-old girl — were injured, police said.