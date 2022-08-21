Relief from gas prices is just one benefit of public transport

As gas prices remain elevated, consumers are increasingly turning to public transportation to help ease the strain. But these new bus- and train-riders aren’t confined to the country’s biggest, densest cities. Federal infrastructure investments and statewide initiatives mean that efficient public transportation is now available to millions of suburban and rural residents, too.

The COVID economy has brought supply-chain shortages and high prices, most notably at the gas pump. Today’s average gas price hovers just below $4 per gallon. That’s up from an average of $3 just one year ago, according to AAA.

Public transportation allows riders to get where they need to go — work, school, a doctor’s office, a loved one’s hospital bed — and avoid the burden of those rising gas prices. On average, a family can save nearly $10,000 per year by taking public transportation and eliminating one car.

The benefits of substituting public transportation for private vehicles go well beyond individual savings. It’s good for the environment, increases public safety, and helps strengthen suburban and rural communities.

By reducing the number of cars on the road, public transportation plays a pivotal role in the nation’s climate-action strategy. In 2018 alone, public transportation kept 63 million metric tons of carbon emissions from entering our atmosphere. That’s the equivalent of taking 16 coal power plants offline for a full year.

Expanding public transit benefits local communities in other ways, too. Riding public transit is 10 times safer per mile than driving a car. And studies show that home prices are 24% higher in areas with access to public transportation.

Across the country, we’re seeing increased ridership since gas prices began their upward march. In Las Vegas, an extra 14,000 people per day are riding the bus today compared with just a few months ago. In Kansas City, daily public ridership is up 74% on weekdays — fueled by commuters who are ditching their cars for their ride to work. Since the start of the year, the Milwaukee County Transit System has seen bus ridership increase by 14%.

Public transportation is particularly important to help elderly, low-income and otherwise isolated residents take part in daily life. There’s nothing like sharing a ride with a neighbor or a familiar face each day to help someone feel connected to their community. More than just a convenient ride, public transport can be a lifeline out of isolation and despair.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, public-transport ridership declined significantly. Quarantine orders and social distancing guidelines meant that people weren’t able or willing to take the subway or bus to work, to school, or to community functions like sporting events and concerts.

But as America gets back to work — and back to life — ridership has once again risen, even before the recent hike in gas prices. Now, returning to public transportation makes even more sense.

Americans are increasingly leaving their car keys at home and grabbing a transit pass instead. It’s saving them money — and helping the economy, the planet and our communities.

Paul Skoutelas is president and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association.