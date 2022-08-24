Golden Knights pick up Kessel, adding more offensive firepower

The case could be made that the Golden Knights didn't need to bolster their forwards, but they've chosen that direction by signing veteran forward Phil Kessel to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday night.

The contract carries a cap hit of $1.5 million.

Kessel, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has played in 1,204 games in his NHL career. The 34-year-old left wing has skated in 982 consecutive games, the longest active streak in NHL history. The mark is held by defenseman Keith Yandle (989 games).

Kessel can surpass that mark with the Golden Knights on Oct. 25 in San Jose.

The addition of Kessel solves two immediate issues that faced the Vegas lineup. Immediately, it gives Vegas a veteran scoring presence who is likely looking to win again. Kessel played the past three seasons for the Arizona Coyotes, but is coming off a 52-point campaign in 2022, his highest point total since 2019.

More importantly, Kessel's addition gives the Golden Knights a needed body on the left side. Trading Max Pacioretty on July 13 not only took away one of Vegas' best goal scorers, but left a gap at left wing. Kessel's combination of scoring and playmaking adds a needed dynamic.

Kessel is 44 points away from 1,000.

Despite the newfound cap relief the Golden Knights have found this summer — with the addition of Shea Weber to long-term injured reserve, with goalie Robin Lehner likely to follow — it appeared Vegas was content with its depth. Signing forward Nic Roy to a five-year extension this summer, with the potential of an increased role coming his way, made that plausible.

But in an offseason highlighted by the Pacific Division making significant moves across the board, the Golden Knights add reinforcements of their own.

