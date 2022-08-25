Defending the indefensible

Donald Trump is having trouble finding lawyers to represent him as he faces mounting legal action for possible criminal offenses. Who would want to work alongside the most flagrant and heinous deceiver in public life?

Criminal defense attorneys advise clients to tell them the truth and that they will do the talking in interviews and court proceedings. That would be a Sisyphean task on behalf of Trump. Lawyers consider the risk of tainting their reputation as well as legal liability for misrepresentation.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani lost his law license in conjunction with his activities regarding the big lie about election fraud. He is now a target in the Georgia election fraud investigation. Trump lawyer Sidney Powell is under scrutiny for her activities in accessing sensitive voter data in three battleground states.

Trump lawyers lost over 60 court cases regarding debunked fraud theories. He needs a defense for his mishandling of classified documents and other materials he took from the White House when he left office. Trump says, “It’s not theirs, it’s mine.” How do you defend a thief who steals your watch declares that it belongs to him?

To work for Trump , you must fall in line with Republican election deniers. As Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., put it, “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” Preserving our democratic principles is more important than allegiance to a party that shows no respect for the rule of law, truth or fair elections.