Man charged with murder of infant son, who had allergy drug in system

A 26-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday after learning that his 5-month-old son he was watching died from an allergy drug overdose months earlier, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Enrique Escobar was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder and remained there as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail logs. Escobar was home alone watching his two children April 7, when he awoke in the morning and discovered the son — who was not identified — was not breathing, police said.

In July, Metro obtained the boy’s toxicology report from the Clark County Coroner’s Office, which stated diphenhydramine citrate — an ingredient in Benadryl, the over-the-counter allergy medication — was in his system. Escobar, however, denied giving the boy any Benadryl or generic brand version, according to the arrest report.

The cause and manner of death, however, was redacted from the arrest report.

Police say on April 6, Anddi Garcia — Enrique’s wife and the boy’s mother — went to bed about 9 p.m. and got up once at 2 a.m. and again around 5:45 a.m. to feed the baby and that Escobar was awake on both occasions playing video games, and he admitted to officers to smoking a small amount of marijuana. Garcia left for work about 6 a.m., leaving Escobar to care for the boy, and their 2-year-old daughter, whose name was also redacted from the report.

About 4 p.m., Escobar called Garcia to inform her their son was not breathing, police said. Escobar was “in a state of panic,” and Garcia had to disconnect the call so she could alert 911, police said.

Police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, and Escobar explained to police he stayed up all night and went to bed after Garcia left to work, according to the arrest report. Both parents told detectives the boy was healthy and was not taking any medication.

Detectives reached out to the Escobars again Aug. 9 after learning about the toxicology report. Both parents denied ever giving the boy any allergy medicine, police said. After determining the death was drug related, detectives combed through photos taken at the apartment and discovered a generic bottle of allergy pills atop their refrigerator.

On Aug. 16, Garcia revealed to officers she had in fact purchased the medication, but insisted it was for Escobar’s allergies, and denied ever using it on their son, police said.

Escobar made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court this morning, according to the online case summary. He’s expected to appear again Tuesday. An attorney to represent him was not listed on the case file.