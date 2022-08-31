Wilson bests Stewart in Game 2; Aces tie series

It's a heavyweight bout in the WNBA Semifinals with two of the best players going at it.

Round 1 went to Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm. Round 2, with the Las Vegas Aces against the ropes, belonged to A'ja Wilson.

Wilson scored a playoff career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, out-dueling Stewart and her 32 points, and the Aces bounced back to defeat the Storm 78-73 in Game 2 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday night, tying the best-of-5 series at a game a piece.

It's the third time in WNBA Playoff history that two players scored 30 points in the same game.

"I think that's what grows the game. Everyone loves a good matchup," Wilson said. "That's what draws fans, that's what draws attention to us. It's kind of hard, also, being in that spotlight because all eyes are on Stewie and I. But at the end of the day, it's something that's going to grow our game."

The Aces needed a response after a disappointing Game 1 effort, losing 76-73 and lacking the performance they needed from their MVP. Wilson had just eight points and 12 rebounds on Sunday while shooting 3 of 10.

Game 2 would be anything but disappointing for Wilson.

The Las Vegas star in Game 1 settled for jumpers that felt short once the ball left her left hand. Her entire offensive production came from underneath the basket. Wilson stuck to that script emphatically in Game 2.

Wilson scored 10 points in the second quarter with the Aces setting her up in the post, going one-on-one with Stewart or center Tina Charles. She made three baskets in the quarter, all layups.

The third quarter was just as dominant with Wilson scoring 13 points, seven of them coming on a 12-2 run to end the frame that put the Aces up 60-52. Wilson hit a 3-pointer from the right corner as the shot clock expired with 9.9 seconds left, and Kelsey Plum stole the ensuing inbounds pass for a layup.

"I did what I needed to do in Game 1," Wilson said. "When I saw the game getting down to the wire, I was like, 'we're not about to let this happen again.' I was just locked in for my team."

It was Wilson's first 30-point game since June 11 in Los Angeles, when she put up a season-high 35. The WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year added three blocks.

Meanwhile, on the Seattle side, Stewart picked up where she left off in Game 1, silencing the crowd multiple times.

The Aces took a 46-42 lead after a Chelsea Gray layup with 5:26 left in the third. Stewart responded with a pull-up jumper, facing a 1-on-3, after a block from Storm forward Stephanie Talbot.

Seconds after Wilson hit a jumper to put the lead back to four, at 48-44, Stewart hit a 30-foot 3-pointer to cut the lead back to one.

"Matching up against A'ja, you have to respect everything she has done and what she's capable of," Stewart said. "It's what motivates you, what makes you want to be better. It's competitive. You want these games to be competitive, and you want people to go at you so you can go at them."

The back-and-forth went to the fourth quarter before the Aces' other stars came through.

Gray finished with 19 points and seven assists, all while hitting three of the Aces' six 3-pointers. Plum, who finished 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point line in Game 1, had only three 3-point attempts Wednesday but scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. That included back-to-back layups with two minutes left to push the lead to 73-67.

Part of the Aces' success to counter Seattle was going small with four guards and Wilson playing center. That allowed one of Charles or Stewart to play toward the perimeter while giving Wilson more favorable matchups in the post.

"[Going small] I think keeps their defense a little more honest," Aces coach Becky Hammon said. "They just have a rover, like a free safety, mucking stuff up. [Wilson] was able to shake loose, get some layups, get some easy ones, or get a mismatch, and we were able to punish them that way."

The small-ball play transitioned to the defensive side. Game 1 hero Jewell Loyd was held to eight points on 2 of 10 shooting after scoring 26 in Game 1.

Storm coach Noelle Quinn said there were no problems in trying to defend Las Vegas' small-ball attack, and that the Aces thrived off being more aggressive and getting the fortune of more calls going their way.

The series shifts to Seattle for Game 3 on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena (Noon, ESPN). Hammon still thought the Aces could've played better on the offensive end, but that's more credit to what Seattle has done defensively. The Aces have been held to less than 80 points in back-to-back games only one other time this season (June 27-29). Seattle has done that without Second-Team All-Defense guard Gabby Williams (concussion).

More help might be on the way for the Aces. All-Star forward Dearica Hamby (right knee contusion) was upgraded to questionable prior to the game and took part in the layup line. She didn't play, but Hamby could be back for her first game since Aug. 9.

Until then, all eyes will be on Wilson-Stewart III.

"You talk about those matchups all the time. You see it on the NBA side, when Kobe was trying to play against MJ," Gray said. "It raises their level of awareness for each other. They get better by challenging each other. Even if they're not matched up all the time, they know."

