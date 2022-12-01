Alzheimer’s fight can be won

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including over 50,000 in Nevada. Addressing this disease remains a critical issue for our country and state. Most people are familiar with Alzheimer’s and understand it is a progressive disease with no cure at this time.

Thankfully, Congress has supported efforts to address the growing Alzheimer’s crisis. Two bipartisan bills, the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the ENACT Act, could receive consideration in the Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee before the end of the year.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is a member of this committee. These bills would further empower our nation to make progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s and ensure prevention, treatment and, one day, a cure.

This effort is especially important to me, as I lost my husband to younger-age onset Alzheimer’s only two weeks after his 58th birthday.

Please join me in thanking Rosen for her leadership and urge her to work with her colleagues to ensure action is taken on these bills as soon as possible.