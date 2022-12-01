Inmate who walked away from Nevada prison last month recaptured

An inmate who walked away from a Nevada Department of Corrections facility last month was recaptured today, officials said.

Ashley Daniels was apprehended today, more than a week after he did not return from work to Casa Grande Transitional Housing — a center for certain offenders within 18 months of parole. A retake warrant was initially issued for Daniels, 32, when he was determined missing about 5 a.m. on Nov. 21 during an emergency count.

Additional charges are pending for Daniels, who was serving a sentence of 18 to 48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.

Daniels is the latest of at least three walkways from Casa Grande Transitional Housing this year.

Roberto Munoz, who was serving a sentence for three counts of grand larceny and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, did not return to the center in November after an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. He was recaptured a few days after walking away, the corrections department said.

Inmate Jeremiah Nichols, 32, did not return to the center from a work detail in May. In an “oversight” by the corrections department, no return warrant was issued for Nichols, and he was arrested and released twice before being taken back into permanent custody in October.