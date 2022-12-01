Man sentenced to over 13 years in false tax return case

A Nevada man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $9.5 million in restitution after using a Las Vegas-based tax preparation business to engage in two separate fraud schemes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

King Isaac Umoren, 41, was sentenced Wednesday for filing false tax returns, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering and impersonating an FBI agent, officials said.

Umoren owned and operated Universal Tax Services, which from 2012 to 2016 he used to prepare and file tax returns for clients with the IRS that included false deductions and fictitious businesses to generate larger refunds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He sometimes used the names and identification of other employees of the business without their knowledge or consent, so they would seem responsible for preparing the false returns, authorities said.

He also required clients to use a refund anticipation check program — which he then used to secretly remove fees from the clients’ tax refunds, authorities said.

In February 2016, Umoren posed as an FBI agent — with a fake badge, tactical gear and police lights on his vehicle — and drove to a client’s house to demand payment of a tax preparation fee, authorities said.

In a second scheme through Universal Tax Services, Umoren attempted to sell the business at an inflated price, authorities said.

He provided potential buyers with an array of fraudulent documents, including forged bank statements, return preparation fee reports, personal tax returns and more, authorities said.

He induced a person to buy the business for about $3.8 million, then used the proceeds to purchase a vehicle and land in Henderson, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Umoren was sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison with three years of supervised release, authorities said.

He was also ordered to pay $9,699,887 in restitution to the U.S. and other victims of his fraud schemes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.