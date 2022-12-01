Police: Ex-Marine arrested over alleged threat of shooting at Las Vegas mall

A former U.S. Marine was arrested this week after his ex-girlfriend alleged he threatened an act of mass violence at a Las Vegas Strip mall, according to a Metro Police report.

Officers responded to a report Monday from a woman alleging her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Schumacher, 41, had threatened violence on her workplace at the Fashion Show Mall, police said.

Schumacher, whom the woman told police was a former Marine, said over the phone that he intended to “shoot up” her workplace, according to police.

He also allegedly sent her threatening text messages following the phone call, the report said.

Counterterrorism detectives substantiated the woman’s accusations, and Schumacher was arrested at his home Monday, police said.

A search of his condominium on Las Vegas Boulevard turned up an AR-15 rifle fitted with a grenade launcher, flash bangs, smoke generators, “a massive cache of armor-piercing bullets” and other items traditionally used by the military and law enforcement, the report said.

Schumacher was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism or weapons of mass destruction.

He was being held on a $1 million bail, according to county records.