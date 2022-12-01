Putin marching on ruinous path

In recent weeks, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has focused on two fronts. First, it is Ukraine’s successes in pushing Russian troops out of many contested areas in the Donbas region. Second, it is Russia’s sudden decision to only bombard Ukraine’s power grid, water treatment facilities and other infrastructural targets.

What is Vladimir Putin trying to do? The utter destruction of sources for heat, water and electricity in exclusively civilian population centers bears absolutely no military significance, except to inflict more suffering and death to defenseless Ukrainian citizens during the winter months.

Before the ill-fated invasion, Putin was generally considered to be a strong, autocratic leader who had gradually brought Russia back to relative socioeconomic stability, mainly from oil and natural gas revenues.

Now, the country has become an isolated international pariah. Its wealthy oligarchs have had their vast overseas financial and material assets seized. Its local populace has no McDonalds, Netflix or Starbucks. Its male population has deserted in droves, fearful of being conscripted to die meaninglessly on the Ukraine Front.

Putin has always tried to depict himself as the epitome of masculinity — riding bare-chested on horseback, being a judo black belt, past KGB colonel, etc. — the ultimate macho man. Sadly, his true legacy will only be as a ruthless killer, tyrant, egotist, braggart and coward.