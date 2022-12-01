Golden Knights again can’t hold onto lead, lose 4-3 to Penguins

Gene J. Puskar / AP

Leads, specifically multigoal leads, are becoming difficult for the Golden Knights to maintain.

Thursday didn’t help matters.

The Golden Knights squandered a 2-0 first-period lead for the second game in a row, but this time failed to seize the victory with a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

It was the fifth time this season that the Golden Knights (17-7-1) failed to maintain a two-goal lead. Twice, against Columbus on Monday and Nov. 3 in Ottawa, they held on to win. Vegas lost in regulation on the road for only the second time (10-2-1).

When asked what he expects from his group when they have a lead, coach Bruce Cassidy bluntly put it.

“Yeah, recognize it,” he said.

Since their nine-game winning streak ended, the Golden Knights have failed to play consistent hockey, now 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. The problems have manifested in different ways. One night, it can be a lack of scoring, the other can be a lack of defense, one more can be attributed to goaltending.

On a night where the Golden Knights got two power-play goals, a strong penalty kill and a career-high 43-save performance from Logan Thompson, 5-on-5 play doomed Vegas from the start.

The Penguins had a 64-42 edge in shots at 5-on-5 and had 15 high-danger chances. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, had just five. While staying aggressive on the forecheck, Pittsburgh’s defense kept the Golden Knights to the walls and away from the slot.

“They’re a good team, but at the same time, we have good players, too,” said defenseman Shea Theodore.

The good players did, in fact, show up early. Jack Eichel put the puck in the net for the first time in four games to open the scoring at 3:59, and Reilly Smith scored his 11th of the season on the power play to double up the lead.

If not for Thompson’s heroics, this could’ve gone sideways in a hurry. The Penguins put up 18 shots in the opening 20 minutes with Thompson stopping all of them.

Pittsburgh didn’t waver from its gameplan, continuing with the forecheck and turning up the pressure defensively. The Penguins gave up seven shots in the second while they had 15.

It didn’t take long for the dam to break. Brock McGinn got the Penguins on the board 2:23 into the second when his attempt from the left circle bounced off Vegas defenseman Ben Hutton.

After Penguins captain Sidney Crosby forced a turnover behind the net from defenseman Nic Hague, Jake Guentzel found Rickard Rakell in front for a tap-in to tie the game.

“They were quicker than us tonight,” Smith said. “It’s a bit of a wake-up call.”

Theodore restored the Vegas lead to 3-2 at 1:26 of the third on a power play, but it wasn’t the typical man advantage that’s had its moments. The first minute-plus was spent cycling the puck around the perimeter, with Eichel and Theodore playing catch for 15 seconds.

Theodore’s shot from the point squeaked by Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.

For as great a night Thompson had, one mistake cost him and it had nothing to do with giving up a goal. Thompson was called for interference when he checked Guentzel coming around his net. Vegas was playing a 4-on-4 at the time, then quickly turning to a 4-on-3.

Guentzel got his revenge at 7:33 with a one-timer from the right circle to tie the game.

Less than two minutes later, Kasperi Kapanen got behind the defense and finished a McGinn pass from below the goal line for the eventual game-winning goal.

Getting behind the defense, winning puck battles and the inability to clear the zone have hindered the Golden Knights over the last 10 games. It’s caused extended shifts in the defensive zone that have, at times, led to goals.

With Pittsburgh dominating the possession game, it was more of the same.

"They were harder on pucks than us,” Cassidy said. “We didn't handle their pressure below the goal line specifically well."

His presence hasn’t been the penultimate factor, but not having Alex Pietrangelo (personal reasons) the past two games has hurt the defense. Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb were the only defensemen to eclipse 20 minutes of ice time.

Alec Martinez was next with 18:16, while Hague and Zach Whitecloud each played more than 16 minutes.

Hutton played just 9:37.

The Golden Knights hope Pietrangelo is back for Saturday’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, a young team that has had its own roller-coaster season.

For a veteran group that’s not playing up to standard, Cassidy is looking for them to turn the corner.

“We’re not a young team,” Cassidy said. “It’s on me to get the point across, and it’s on the veteran group to get everyone ready and hold them accountable with the standard of how we’re going to play.”

