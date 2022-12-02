Falling oil prices a relief for us all

Will global markets see oil prices at $25 a barrel in the months ahead? Maybe. Oil is a commodity — its prices rise and fall. With demand down and oil-producing countries breaking production limits, the price of oil may soon hit all-time lows.

Those who have been worrying about oil and gas prices can sleep well again at night; Ukrainians won’t freeze to death, and filling your automobile tanks will be a welcome Christmas gift for people around the world.

Will President Joe Biden get the credit? Absolutely. He is either a genius or the luckiest president in American history — likely both. Oh yeah, he’ll run again.