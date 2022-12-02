Las Vegas police: Man killed, woman wounded in shooting

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. to a report of the shooting in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, police said.

The victims were found in the apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Both victims were outside an apartment when a fight broke out among multiple people and a man pulled a gun and shot them as they went into the apartment, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.