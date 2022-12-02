Police: Man hit by car, critically injured near downtown Las Vegas

A man was critically injured Thursday when he was hit by a car near downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The 58-year-old pedestrian was struck about 6:05 p.m. as he crossed Las Vegas Boulevard near Washington Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.