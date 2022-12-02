Texas Rangers ink free-agent ace Jacob deGrom to 5-year deal

Gregory Bull / AP FILE
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 | 5:30 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a five-year contract Friday.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.
After making his first start last season in early August, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA. He helped the Mets reach the playoffs, then opted out of his contract to become a free agent.
Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical.