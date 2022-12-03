Can laws really protect people?

I read Ned Barnett’s Nov. 29 column, “Let’s challenge what gun ownership means,” about how to make gun ownership safer. It seemed to say the same things that others have said — that is, to implement laws to make those who shouldn’t have a gun unable to obtain one.

While admirable, it brings up some questions for me. What will these laws do for those who already are not allowed to own a gun yet still shoot people with one? There are innumerable laws in place that are supposed to prevent some people from getting access to a gun, but they have little effect. How will more laws do any different?