Don’t waste last month of control

While much of the media’s attention is focused on the Georgia Senate runoff, Congress is about to go back into session with much work to do.

Before the Christmas break is the best time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the current Congress to get some work done, like renewing the expanded child tax credit that nearly cut child poverty in half and helped 90% of families with children to pay rent, buy food and pay bills.

Take a minute during the busy holidays to ask your members of the House and Senate to pass this ladder out of poverty that provides families hope for the future. Remember, America’s children are the future and our voices can help it be brighter.