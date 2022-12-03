Gorman’s Giant raises awareness for abused children in Las Vegas

Brandon Wade / Associated Press

On game days, New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates uses his 318-pound frame to protect quarterbacks.

On Sunday, he’ll use his feet to help protect the interests of children during court proceedings in his hometown of Las Vegas.

The former Bishop Gorman High School standout will wear the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) logo on his cleats to bring attention to the program when the Giants play the Washington Commanders.

Court-appointed CASA volunteers represent abused and neglected children in court, making recommendations to ensure their safety and well-being.

“I’ve always had people in my corner advocating for me. I want to pay it forward and spotlight the huge need for CASA volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected kids,” Gates said in a statement.

“In my hometown of Las Vegas alone, there are over 3,200 children in the child welfare system who need a CASA volunteer to speak for their best interests.”

The effort is part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program, with players picking an organization to represent on custom-designed cleats to raise awareness. Players can also donate their cleats for auction, with the proceeds going to charity.

Gates selected the CASA program after talking to family friend Steve Grierson, the Eighth Judicial District Court’s executive officer, and his wife, Gretchen.

“It just came up in a conversation,” Grierson said. “I said, ‘It’d be really nice if you could help us get the word out. We need volunteers.’ He said, ‘Sure, that’s an easy one.’ ”

During high school, Gates helped lead Bishop Gorman to three straight state titles and went on to play college football for Nebraska.

The Giants signed Gates as a rookie free agent in May 2018, and he has since played in 34 NFL games, with 21 starts.

Last year, Gates, who plays center, broke his leg two weeks into the season and went through seven surgeries. He was recently awarded the Giants’ Ed Block Courage Award after returning to the starting lineup on Thanksgiving Day.

Grierson said he and his wife will be at Sunday’s game to see Gates and his CASA cleats in action. Gates has promised to give his cleats to Grierson, who plans to donate them for auction to the nonprofit Champions for CASA .

“We are so happy to have the support of such an exceptional athlete and person as Nick Gates,” Grierson said.

He said he hopes the attention Gates can bring to the CASA program encourages people to get involved.

The court’s Family Division oversees the program in Las Vegas and “recruits, screens, trains and supervises volunteers” to be “the voice of the child’s best interest,” Grierson said.

Their “only goal is to understand the child and show their best interest in court. The more information our judges have, the better decision they can make,” he said.

Volunteers build relationships with the children they serve and work with attorneys, parents and health professionals.

“This is a very extraordinary volunteerism effort,” Grierson said. “It’s not that easy. It’s a long commitment. It’s a hard commitment.”

Volunteers work an average of two or three hours a week, Grierson said. The program has 400 volunteers, but there is an “urgent need” for about 600 more to fully meet the court’s needs, he said.

“There are children who are going to court right now who don’t have a volunteer,” Grierson said. “We have over 3,000 children in the system, and (CASA) can’t get to all of them.”

For more information, visit the CASA program website at casalasvegas.org.