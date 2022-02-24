2 people report minor injuries after mattress fire at Strip hotel

Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip hotel reported minor injuries after a mattress fire early today, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Excalibur about 12:30 p.m. after reports of smoke on the 12th floor of the hotel, officials said.

They found a mattress on fire in a room and put out the blaze before it spread, officials said. Nobody was found in the room, officials said.

Two guests who reported minor injuries were evaluated by medics but refused transport to the hospital, officials said.

The cause of fire is under investigation, officials said.