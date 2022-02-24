Chandler Stephenson’s versatility gives Golden Knights lineup options

Chandler Stephenson hasn’t lost his spot on the Golden Knights’ top line yet, but his new role might be the best-case scenario for him.

When Vegas added Jack Eichel to the lineup, the consensus on the crowded center position was Stephenson — the Golden Knights’ top-line center the past two seasons — would slide down the depth chart.

For now, coach Pete DeBoer is keeping Stephenson on the top line with Eichel and Max Pacioretty — but at right wing. It’s the position usually occupied by team captain Mark Stone, who is on long-term injured reserve with a back injury.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve played wing, but you kind of have a little more freedom getting out of the zone trying to create space underneath for Jack or Patch, whoever has it down low, or the (defense) even,” Stephenson said. “It’s only going to get better, and hopefully the chemistry keeps building.”

Calling this an opportunity for Stephenson might be a stretch because he’s earned the spot since the Golden Knights acquired him in a trade from Washington in December 2019.

The 27-year-old has 97 of his 130 career points in 140 games with the Golden Knights. He already has a career-high 40 points this season and is one goal from tying his best of 14 set in the shortened 56-game season in 2021.

This season is already Stephenson’s best, but what set him apart was his play without his star linemates.

In 17 games from Oct. 20 to Nov. 22, when one or both of Stone (back) and Pacioretty (broken foot) were out, Stephenson had 14 points and was one of the reasons Vegas stayed afloat in the Pacific Division.

“Stevie brings a pretty good dynamic with his speed, his strength, his skill level,” said Eichel, the superstar who was traded to the Golden Knights in November by Buffalo, in part because of a difference of opinion in how to treat the center’s neck injury that kept him off the ice for nearly a year. “We’re just trying to work off each other, and I think the more we play with each other, the better we’ll be.”

That’s not to say this won’t be an adjustment.

You have to go back to the 2020 season to find the last time Stephenson played wing. Including the Stanley Cup Playoff bubble in Edmonton, he started eight games on the wing, primarily on the third line.

It hasn’t happened often because Stephenson is a better playmaker than scorer.

In the bubble, Stephenson was seen as the top scoring option on lines that couldn’t score. He doesn’t have the wicked wrist shot like Pacioretty nor the timely scoring knack like Stone.

He won’t be asked to be that guy with Eichel and Pacioretty, but Stephenson’s speed opens up the ice.

He and Eichel are interchangeable in the offensive zone; there are times Eichel can be the assist man, and likewise for Stephenson with his passing ability to set up Eichel for scoring chances.

Even in a short time, it hasn’t taken long for Stephenson to see how he and Eichel can work off each other.

“It’s actually crazy how long he is with his stick. He creates space and he’s so explosive,” Stephenson said of Eichel. “One little step or hop, it seems like, and he’s by somebody. It’s kind of mesmerizing watching him skate and seeing how powerful and explosive he is.”

Stephenson won’t have to worry about chemistry issues with Pacioretty. He’s assisted on 14 of Pacioretty’s goals since coming to Vegas. It doesn’t match the 46 Stone has found Pacioretty for, but Stephenson has been at the forefront for plenty of them.

A healthy Pacioretty will continue to help Stephenson. Pacioretty, who was out Dec. 29 to Jan. 26 with wrist surgery, has three goals in two games after not scoring in his previous 11. The winger said his wrist was feeling the best it had felt since returning to the lineup.

“He’s up there with (Alex Ovechkin) I think for his shot and how lethal it is. It’s tough to stop,” Stephenson said. “For (Pacioretty’s) age (33) and how fast and explosive (Eichel) is, it’s fun to play with those two guys.”

One game against the Sharks, a 4-1 win for Vegas on Sunday, isn’t enough of a sample size, however, to declare success.

Despite that line combining for two goals, including an empty-netter for Stephenson, there were lapses defensively. The trio allowed four high-danger chances in San Jose.

It’s still a work-in-progress for DeBoer trying to find the right combinations with 31 regular-season games to go.

There’s still the possibility of Stone coming back at some point, which could ultimately bump Stephenson down the lineup.

There’s no denying, however, that Stephenson has earned every bit of the time he gets on that top unit. How long that lasts will be up to the powers that be.

“Ever since he got here, he works hard. He’s so fast and skilled, and you see what he does for our top line,” goalie Robin Lehner said of Stephenson in December. “He really makes that first line click.”

Danny Webster can be reached at 702-408-6553 or [email protected]. Follow Danny on Twitter at twitter.com/DannyWebster21.