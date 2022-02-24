Black history is US history

If you’ve ever wondered why we have Black History Month, or who started it and when, that’s exactly why we need it.

Carter Godwin Woodson started an organization called the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASALH) in 1915. Known as “the Father of Black History” Woodson was an early pioneer in the study of African American history. He saw a desperate need to teach accomplishments made by Black Americans in this country.

Woodson’s brainchild, originally named Negro History Week, was introduced in 1926. He chose the second week of February to honor two men who were instrumental in ending slavery and whose birthdays were in February: President Abraham Lincoln, born Feb. 12, and a self-taught former slave turned abolitionist, Frederick Douglass, born Feb. 14.

Woodson hoped the week would turn into a month and then culminate into all children in grades K-12 learning about Black history. Through years of lobbying, Negro History Week evolved in the 1960s to Black History Month and in 1976, then-President Gerald Ford officially recognized it during the country’s bicentennial celebration.

Maya Angelou said, “If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going.”

Woodson’s dreams of Black history being incorporated year-round throughout American school districts have not been widely absorbed. That leaves a gaping hole of unacknowledged historical accomplishments by Black Americans. But even with the roadblocks, America has managed to elect its first Black president and first Black/Asian female vice president.

Knowledge is power.