Fire destroys market in northwest valley

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

An early morning fire destroyed a market in the northwest valley, but nobody was injured, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

An adjacent restaurant sustained moderate water and smoke damage, officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 5 a.m. today at the Apollo Market in the 1600 block of Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, officials said.

The fire was extinguished by about 7:30 a.m., but crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots, officials said. Streets were temporarily closed in the area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said. A damage estimate was not yet available.