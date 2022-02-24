Fire destroys market in northwest valley

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
Published Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 | 9:14 a.m.
Updated Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 | 1:08 p.m.
An early morning fire destroyed a market in the northwest valley, but nobody was injured, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.
An adjacent restaurant sustained moderate water and smoke damage, officials said.
The two-alarm fire was reported about 5 a.m. today at the Apollo Market in the 1600 block of Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, officials said.
The fire was extinguished by about 7:30 a.m., but crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots, officials said. Streets were temporarily closed in the area.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said. A damage estimate was not yet available.