New details in Carson City deputy shooting of armed suspect

CARSON CITY — A burglary suspect who was brandishing a machete was in a “highly agitated altered state” when he charged toward a 66-year-old resident with the weapon raised above his head before a deputy shot him during a two-hour standoff in Carson City, the sheriff’s office said.

The 21-year-old suspect, Luis Santana of Carson City, remains in stable condition at a Reno hospital as state police and deputies in neighboring Douglas County continue to investigate the officer-involved shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Santana was attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday, the statement said. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon against an elderly person, obstructing a public officer and two counts of arson, the statement said.

He had not yet been booked on those charges as of Wednesday because he remained hospitalized, it said. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one .

In addition to the machete, Santana had a hatchet secured to his wrist and was holding a lit “blow torch," attempting to burn a parked vehicle as well as his own car when deputies arrived on the scene at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

No one else was hurt.