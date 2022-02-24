Police: Driver faces DUI count after pedestrian hit, killed

A motorist was arrested on a count of DUI after running off the road today and hitting a homeless person lying on the ground, according to Metro Police.

The incident was reported about 1:45 a.m. along South Eastern Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, police said.

The car was headed south on Eastern when it drove over a curb into a landscaped area and hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, Pearl Angob, 27, of Las Vegas was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries and later booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of DUI resulting in a death, police said.