Man shot, killed by Sparks police was wanted on gun charges

RENO — A Sparks police officer shot and killed a man who was wanted for felony gun violations and being sought for questioning in an unrelated homicide investigation in Washoe County, Reno police said Thursday.

The officer shot the suspect after he pointed a handgun at detectives who were chasing him on foot near an apartment complex in north Sparks shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Reno police said.

The suspect produced the previously concealed handgun after a Sparks police dog was deployed to assist in his capture, they said.

Detectives from all three agencies were involved in the pursuit of the man, whose name has not been released. No one else was hurt.

Reno police are leading a joint investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officer's name has not been released.